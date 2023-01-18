IMG_1453.jpg

From left, Basin Water and Sewer District Board members Nancy Smallwood, Jason Norman, DeDe Rhodes and Gail Hale discuss the possibility of water meters. (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

In the original article, “Basin Water and Sewer District Board considers meters” on page 1 and 7 of the Jan. 18 Boulder Monitor, Basin Water and Sewer Director DeDe Rhodes is quoted as saying “Rhodes admits there are some benefits to meters, but one thing she wanted to make clear at the meeting is that the meters have one purpose: they are a tool to help the water operators get the information they need so the board can identify any issues and charge residents the correct amount.” The possible use of meters is very preliminary and Rhodes said – if meters are used down the line – there would be no additional cost for changing a curb stop to a meter pit. Currently the board is emphasizing fixing water leaks and hopefully reducing chemical use.

