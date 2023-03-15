The Basin Water and Sewer Board met on Thursday, March 9, where they celebrated the swearing in of a new board member, Basin resident Scott Brock. The board also had a special guest, Dustin Barron of Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc, who presented on the Neptune digital meters that would be implemented as part of Triple Tree Engineering’s Basin Water System project. Barron said the Neptune meters should last up to 20 years. They are under warranty. A full replacement will be authorized if there is an issue within the first 10 years; after 10 years a replacement is pro-rated.
Basin Water and Sewer discuss meters, rates
- By Charlie Denison, editor
- Updated
Charlie Denison
Editor
