The Basin County Water and Sewer Board met July 19 at Basin Elementary School, where Brad Koon of Triple Tree Engineering made an appearance to visit with the board about moving forward with well improvements. The board had been consulting with Triple Tree, an engineering firm based out of Helena, to make necessary repairs, which include replacing services (including curb stops), repairing and recoating the interior of the tank, replacing two chemical feed pumps and replacing the existing pump motors.

