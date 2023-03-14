Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low near 30F. S winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.