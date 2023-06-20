A Basin man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for committing a hate crime and discharging a firearm in relation to said violent crime. He was sentenced Tuesday, June 13 at the Missouri River Federal Courthouse in Great Falls by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris.

