A Basin man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for committing a hate crime and discharging a firearm in relation to said violent crime. He was sentenced Tuesday, June 13 at the Missouri River Federal Courthouse in Great Falls by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris.
On March 22, 2020, John Russell Howald, 47, fired five rounds from an AK-47 rifle into the Basin home of Katy James. The event occurred less than two weeks after a virtual nationwide shutdown had occurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
James, a lesbian, spoke during the sentencing, sharing with the court the trauma she’s experienced as a result of Howald’s actions. She said she remains more cautious coming and going from her residence. She is thankful she and other members of Basin’s lesbian community didn’t sustain any injuries, she said. She’s also thankful Howald was captured and incarcerated: “I hold no animosity toward [Howald] and hope he gets the help he needs.”
Howald committed this act in broad daylight, casually walking down Basin Street, where he stopped and talked with Church of the Nazarene Pastor Floyd Oliver. Oliver, who just preached a sermon, still had a voice memo on his cellphone recording as Howald said he wanted to “clean the town of its sickness,” referring to lesbians. In this audio recording, Howald said he didn’t know if he’d hit James, but as he spoke with Pastor Oliver, he indicated he hoped he had.
“That audio recording was damning,” said Judi Colombe, Howald’s aunt. The recording, she said, was what she believed sealed the deal for the jury to find him guilty of a hate crime during his trial in February. It took them only 72 hours to deliberate.
Howald will serve eight years for the hate crime, followed by 10 years for discharging a firearm.
“The unfortunate reality is that bigotry and hate exist in our communities. Still, as a diverse nation, we will not tolerate violence motivated by such bias,” Cheyvoryea Gibson, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office said in a news release. “The harm and trauma experienced by the victim, her family and the entire community may be irreparable, but rest assured, the FBI is committed to protecting the civil rights of all.”
Although James said the hearing gave her some closure, she said she was hoping Howald would have to serve more time than he was given, adding, “I’m pretty certain it’s a known fact that the town does not want him back.”
Concern regarding Howald as a member of the Basin community is not new, as his substance abuse and tendency to act in a violent manner has disturbed the community in the past. Most notably in 2005, when he killed a dog at a campsite near Bernice, severing its head with a chainsaw and throwing the head at its owners.
Colombe, who was also present for the sentencing on June 13, said Howald is a disturbed man and hopes he gets treatment while incarcerated. All things considered, she said the sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris was fair, especially considering he gets credit for 723 days served, as he’s been incarcerated for a related criminal endangerment charge for the past 15 months. Nevertheless, Colombe added that Howald should have accepted a plea deal, which would have significantly shortened his time behind bars, but he refused to plead guilty for a hate crime.
“He was mad,” Colombe told The Monitor. “He wanted people to call the cops. He wanted to create a suicide-by-cop situation. That was his main focus.”
Howald also spoke at the sentencing. James said he looked her in the eyes and apologized. But this action, she said, didn’t appear sincere.
“I felt like it was something to impress the court,” she said.
Colombe begged to differ.
“Just by the tone and inflection in his voice I could tell he was sorry he had done that,” Colombe said. “I could tell he was remorseful and that he truly is sorry. And not just because he’s going to prison, but because it was wrong.”
Colombe – Howald’s only family member in attendance on June 13 – added that she holds no animosity toward James, nor to her knowledge does anyone else related to Howald. This comment was in response to James expressing concerns on the stand that Howald’s family holds some hostility.
Now that the sentencing is behind her and she knows Howald will be away for some time, James said she’s just going to focus on the future and let go of the horrific episode, one many in the community believe could have been much worse.
Bryher Herak, a lesbian who has lived in the Basin community with her partner for the past 23 years, said she found Howald’s profound lack of remorse and clear intent to kill deeply disturbing. If that was his mindset, she said, that rendered her unable to separate Howald from the many recent mass murderers the nation has seen follow through with such acts of violence.
Fifty-year Basin resident MJ Williams, agrees, saying if not for members of the community stepping up, such as Stacy and Ron Hale, it could have been a different story. Williams, also a lesbian, said the Hales approached the fully armed Howald on the street and talked to him, trying to prevent him from taking further action.
Stacy told the Monitor, “[Ron] intervened in the conversing while [Howald] for whatever reason accepted my presence and allowed me to keep a very close grip on his backpack straps.”
According to witnesses, the Hales slowed Howald down just long enough for a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy to arrive on the scene. Howald fled into the woods but was apprehended at his home the next day.
“She saved our asses,” said Williams.
It is still being determined where Howald will serve his time. Currently, he’s serving time at Montana State Prison.
