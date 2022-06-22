The Basin County Sewer and Water District board held a three-hour meeting on June 14 at Basin Elementary School, where water operator Andy Giulio announced his resignation.
"I'd like to vacate the position," said Giulio. "It's not like I'm running away, but I've got a lot of irons in the fire."
Giulio started as water operator in the spring of 2021 under the previous board. Members of this previous board all resigned in April of that year, just one month after he started. Although there have been challenges, Giulio said improvements are being made, including new pumps for testing. Not wanting to create further complications for the new board, Giulio said he is happy to assist in training the next operator. He also said he will "keep communicating with people" to see if he can find someone who is interested in taking on the role. He encourages others to spread the word, as well.
"I'll look into extending my temporary status, but, at this point, I just have little time," Giulio said.
Giulio's temporary operating license expired June 22.
Sewer and Water Board President Jason Norman said the board will ultimately be looking for a combined position of sewer and water operator, averaging around 20-30 hours a week.
"We're also looking for another board member," Norman added.
Richard Rhodes, who is currently overseeing sewer operations, said he will assist with water operations until someone is hired. To do so Rhodes must apply for a temporary operating status. Norman said his willingness is much appreciated, as finding a new water operator will be hard.
"This is going to be a struggle for us," Norman said. "It's going to be tough. A lot of our budget is going to go toward employee salary to make this work...we'll do what we can."
For more information, or to apply for the operator position, contact the Sewer and Water District Board at (406) 465-7454 or send an email to basinwaterandsewer@gmail.com. Resumes can also be mailed to P.O. Box 7, Basin, Montana, 59631.
Other Business
• Water and Sewer Board Director Dede Rhodes recently attended a Disaster and Emergency Services meeting, where many grant possibilities were discussed. Rhodes said she is optimistic the board could qualify for hazard mitigation assistance grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Grants could help cover costs for extensive water tank repairs, and perhaps a new well.
• A Department of Environmental Quality representative plans to meet with the Sewer and Water Board soon to survey the system in place. A special meeting will be announced, which the public is welcome to attend.
Norman said it's critical to get on the same page with the DEQ, as it's an essential way for the new board to get the guidance they need.
"Without talking to these people and getting some of this information, how do we come up with a plan?" he said. "Even after a year under the gun we're still learning...this is not easy."
During the meeting board representatives talked at length about the importance of staying in compliance with state and federal requirements, as they want to provide the best service possible.
"We're very serious about this," Dede Rhodes said. "We're serious about taking care of the town."
• The next Basin County Sewer and Water District Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Basin Elementary School.
