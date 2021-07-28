The Basin Water and Sewer District board is currently in the process of crediting back Basin residents for a $12 monthly rate increase that the previous board implemented in February. The current board determined that the previous board improperly raised water rates without the passage of a resolution, and it will no longer charge users the additional $12.
Current Board President Jason Norman said that the board is reviewing each individual customer’s bill and crediting each account for the $12 increase. He said that the current board did not have to pass a rate-change resolution or notify the community because the rate change it was undoing was itself enacted improperly by the previous board. He said the current board administratively rolled back rates and is crediting customers, and was advised on the move by its legal counsel. Attorney Nathan Bilyeu, from the Helena-based firm Jackson, Murdo & Grant PC, said that the firm has been consulting the new board and formerly advised the previous board.
According to current board member DeDe Rhodes, in April 2020, the past board passed a resolution—which requires a properly noticed pubic meeting process—to charge every lot in the district a $12 monthly fee, regardless of whether they had active water service.
According to past board member Joy Lewis, the board enacted the flat fee of $12 on every lot because members were hoping to receive a $400,000 state revolving loan from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and they had to prove to the DNRC that they had the means to meet the loan’s 50 percent payback requirement. The district received the loan; it isn’t required to use all $400,000, but loan terms require the district to repay half of whatever amount it takes out. The remainder is forgiven.
Lewis said that the board heard many complaints from the community about the $12 fee, so in January 2021, the board decided to stop charging the $12 fee to lots that didn’t receive water service—typically unimproved or empty lots—and to increase active water users’ rates by $12. So, from February onward, water users were charged the same total amount, but the $12 increase was part of the water rate, rather than a flat fee assessed on each lot.
Lewis said that the board thought that since they were removing the charge for lots that didn’t receive water service, and because the overall cost for active water users would still have the same $12 increase, the board didn’t have to pass a new resolution to change the water rate, but could instead make the change administratively.
“We were just so overwhelmed with the complaints and just thought since it wasn’t changing the overall picture, it would still be covered by the last resolution,” Lewis said.
The previous board resigned en mass in April after being served with recall petitions that were partly based in anger over the fee and subsequent rate increase. The Jefferson County Commission appointed a new board, which was sworn in on May 11.
According to Norman, the current board is working on crediting back Basin residents for the $12 rate increase, beginning in February. According to Basin Water and Sewer District Treasurer Nancy Smallwood, although the past board’s meeting about the rate change was held in January, the change didn’t go into affect until February.
Norman said that it is a “slow process, but it’s happening.” Smallwood wrote in an email that crediting water users back is currently a “work in progress.” Rhodes said it has been a complicated process.
“It’s a lot for a volunteer board to go through hundreds of bills,” Norman said.
Rhodes said the board is also working on reversing the April 2020 resolution—the initial change that imposed the $12 flat fee on all lots—but they have to “jump through some hoops” in order to do so, since that fee was enacted legally via the resolution the previous board passed at the time.
