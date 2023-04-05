The Montana Artist Refuge Gallery will host two widely published poets for a free afternoon reading on Sunday, April 23, starting at 3 p.m.
Christopher Howell’s twelfth collection of poems, The Grief of a Happy Life, was published in 2019 by the University of Washington Press. His new volume, Book of Beginnings and Ends, was recently published by Stephen F. Austin University Press. He is Professor Emeritus of Eastern Washington’s MFA program and director and principal editor for Lynx House Press and lives in Spokane, Washington.
David Axelrod is the author of eight previous collections of poetry, most recently The Open Hand (University of Washington Press, 2017). His new collection, Years Beyond the River appeared from Terrapin books in late 2021. He is also the author of two collections of nonfiction, The Eclipse I Call Father and Troubled Intimacies (Oregon State University Press). He lives in Missoula, Montana.
Those who come can also get a sneak preview of the upcoming art show featuring the work of indigenous youth from Lame Deer School on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.
The Montana Artist Refuge Gallery is located at 101 Basin Street. For more information contact Melissa Kwasny at melissakwasny@gmail.com.
Refreshments will be served.
