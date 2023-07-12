On Monday, July 17, Baroque Music Montana and artist Nan Parsons will celebrate the music of Arcangelo Corelli – regarded by many as Rome’s greatest violinist – at the Montana Artists Refuge Gallery in Basin.
The event features new art by Parsons, which can be viewed from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Corelli’s music will be played by Carrie Krause on baroque violin, Sarah Stone on baroque cello and Gabe Shuford on harpsichord. Hors d’oeuvres will be available at the Basin Community Hall.
