The pandemic that continues to grind on may have caused in-person story hours to be shelved, but librarians have come up with an alternative — story time backpacks.
The Boulder Community Library has three colorful story-themed backpacks stuffed with books, crafts and tip sheets for parents, according to Boulder Community Library Director Jodie Smiley.
The backpacks, with fairy tale, Dr. Seuss and “Moose on the Loose” themes, are now available for two-week check-outs.
“We’’re trying to keep the kids from getting too much screen time,” said Smiley of the backpacks.
And while geared for the kids, the backpacks are also for parents as it provides new ideas and tips, said Smiley.
The library plans to add to the backpack collection over the next few months, as well as introduce a series of STEM kits for older children, beginning in late September.
The Boulder Community Library is open Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
