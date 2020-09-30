The Madison/Jefferson MSU Extension is offering a babysitting training class every Thursday through Nov. 12, 7-8 p.m. The cost is $20 for seven weeks and five scholarships are available.
This course is geared toward youth in grades 6-12, and provides participants with the skills to look after siblings and younger family members, as well as leadership and business skills. To enroll or for more information, contact the Madison/Jefferson MSU Extension Office at 406-287-3282 or Mikayla.hudson@montana.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.