The Boulder Community Library is delighted to announce our upcoming author event to kick off the New Year. Hailing from Billings, Montana, this award-winning author will be featured at our library on Jan. 25.
Craig Lancaster is the 2022 High Book Plains Award winner for his most recent book “And It Will Be a Beautiful Life” released in June of 2021. Lancaster has extensive experience in writing and journalism. Currently, he is a full-time writer and also has a few side editing and writing gigs. Lancaster has published ten books to date. His first book and international best seller “600 hours of Edward” received the 2010 Best First Book award.
It is a true gift to have the capacity to bring an author for a library event. This author event welcomes patrons and the public alike to attend. Please join us to welcome Lancaster award winning Montana author to learn more about him and hear a reading from his most recent title to be published in May 2023.
Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. and help us give Craig Lancaster a warm Boulder welcome.
Other January Library Happenings:
Book Club will meet and discuss this month’s current read “600 Hours of Edward” by Craig Lancaster on Thursday, January 12 at 6:30 p.m. This month’s read is a perfect compliment to our upcoming author event later this month. Join us to meet and discuss this novel with fellow patrons.
Our regular weekly programs are on schedule this month. Storytime is every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Youth programs are held weekly on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m: Lego Club is Jan. 3, Kid Crafters on Jan. 10, STEM “May the Force Be With You” is Jan. 17, Lego Club on Jan. 24 and Kid Crafters is Jan. 31.
Weekly Tai Chi classes are free and open to the public: Monday and Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., and the classes for Arthritis are on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 12:00 p.m.
The Jefferson County Library Board of Directors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. This month’s meeting will be held via Zoom and interested folks can attend at either the Whitehall Community Library or Boulder Community Library. Meetings are open to the public.
Please note the library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Regular hours resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
The Library is located at 202 South Main Street and open Monday 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. - closed Saturday - open on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Contact (406) 225-3241 for more information.
See you at the Library!
