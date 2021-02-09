A year ago, more than 30 people crowded into Boulder City Hall to attend one of the monthly Boulder Transition Advisory Committee meetings — and it was 20 below zero, said Jefferson County Commissioner Leonard Wortman.
This month, Wortman noted that of the 14 people at the BTAC meeting, now held via Zoom due to the pandemic, at least half were county officials or employees or with the Jefferson Local Development Corporation.
Wortman was concerned about the declining attendance by residents, in part because the county plans to have Helena-based Mosaic Architecture take a look at the two larger brick buildings on the south campus of the former Montana Development Center.
The idea is to see if buildings five and nine are worth rehabilitating or if it is more prudent to tear them down, said Wortman.
The money to pay for Mosaic’s assessment comes from funds leftover from the $50,000 budgeted by BTAC to study the feasibility of a Western Legacy Center. While originally targeted for Boulder, that project has since moved to a location in Whitehall — where a feasibility study is in the final phases of completion.
Wortman wants a good deal of public input on Mosaic’s assessment of those buildings — particularly since the rehabilitation option could be pricey.
He also wants input from BTAC — as the committee was formed to address the closing of MDC.
“It’s a big decision,” said Wortman.
BTAC got its start in 2015 and was designed to provide resident input on how to mitigate the impact of the MDC closing, which eliminated 250 jobs. BTAC worked with the governor’s office to have the $500,000 appropriated — money that had been used to fund improvements at Veterans Park, implement a facade improvement program, create a trails master plan and expand high speed internet in Boulder, among other projects. Early on, the group worked to complete a master plan for the city, titled, “Making Boulder’s Future Bright.” BTAC also established several committees, such as those that resulted in the Community Health Improvement Plan and Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission, the latter of which published a trails guide last year.
Wortman’s concerns about the lack of BTAC attendance sparked some discussion at the Feb. 4 Zoom meeting.
Jefferson County Prevention Specialist Barb Reiter, who regularly attends the meetings, agreed that it’s an issue.
“It’s true. We’ve gotten smaller and smaller and COVID may have something to do with it,” she said.
BTAC meetings have been held via Zoom since the pandemic arrived in the state last year. The format has remained basically the same, with each area, be it churches, schools, the Chamber of Commerce, among others, reporting on what it is doing, or planning to do. The group also discusses issues, with a current focus being on the lack of childcare in Boulder.
Notices of meetings are sent out via email, and currently there are roughly 50 recipients on the list.
Boulder City Council President Drew Dawson, who also facilitates the meetings, agreed that the group needs better attendance.
Maybe as more people get vaccinated, people will be more comfortable attending in-person meetings, he said, adding that perhaps meetings could be held in-person and with a Zoom option at Volunteer Hall at the fairgrounds.
Dawson said some folks have just stopped attending, and was unsure if it had to do with the technology issue.
Mary Moliter of Boulder used to regularly attend the meetings when they were held in person. But for her, age has become a factor — it’s harder to get out, she said.
“I’m 90 years old,” she said, adding that she prefers in-person meetings.
“I don’t do online stuff. I’m too old-fashioned,” she said, adding that she is highly interested in the city’s progress, but as she gets older, her energy is flagging.
Sally Buckles regularly attends BTAC meetings, and fills the group in on what the Elkhorn Community Foundation is doing. She points out that some community groups originally launched by BTAC, such as the one working on the Community Health Improvement Plan and the Jefferson County Parks, Trails and Recreation Commission, continue to be active.
Dawson sees the ebb and flow of attendance as normal, but also believes the lack of people stems from the online meetings.
“The in-person meetings were an opportunity to have a discussion of issues, but also to have a bit of camaraderie centered around the discussion of priorities and concerns for their ‘beloved community,’” he said.
Others wonder if the group remains relevant now that the work of the Boulder Development Fund, with its $500,000 from the state for projects to counteract the economic fallout from the closing of MDC, has been completed.
Jefferson Local Development Corporation Executive Director Alison Richardson thinks the Zoom format has grown tiresome, but plans to contact people personally about continuing to attend.
Richardson sees this as perhaps a period of transition for BTAC now that the Boulder Development Fund projects were completed last fall. At the same time, it remains a viable way for folks to get information about the community in a way that might not be possible elsewhere.
“There’s a spirit of community with BTAC and it’s hard to do with Zoom and we hope to keep it going,” Richardson said.
“BTAC is not going anywhere,” she said.
Dawson said that the MDC reutilization will become more important in the coming months. The JLDC recently launched a master planning project for the north and south campus, plus it is awaiting word on a brownfield grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency for buildings five, six and nine on the south campus.That grant would help fund the cleanup of asbestos and lead paint in the older buildings. Last year, the state removed the land use designation from the north campus and those 48 acres are now owned by the Department of Public Health and Human Services. Those developments are in addition to the county’s plan to have Mosaic assess buildings five and nine on the south campus.
Dawson thinks that BTAC provides one of the few forums for residents to discuss what’s going on in the community.
Richardson agrees, adding that the forum is unique in that it is conducted in an informal format.
“That’s what I enjoy about it,” she said.
Despite the challenges, Dawson sees BTAC as an enduring fixture in the community.
“We’re in it for the long haul,” he said.
