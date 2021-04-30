Last March 12, the Boulder-Basin Senior Center served what would turn out to be its last lunch for more than a year. (For the record, the menu that day featured oven herbed chicken with brown rice, steamed broccoli, garden salad, and fruit medley.) The COVID-19 pandemic had just hit Montana, and seniors were judged to be at greatest risk.
On May 4, 418 days later, the Senior Center will reopen its doors. Cook Debbie Larson is set to prepare a meal of Montana pasties, diced beets, broccoli spears, and sweet peaches.
The lunch service is offered by the Rocky Mountain Development Council, a non-profit agency based in Helena that provides community services primarily to Jefferson, Broadwater, and Lewis & Clark counties. Known locally as “Rocky,” the Council decided to restart lunches in conjunction with the Jefferson County Health Department.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, as before. But residents will see several changes, reflecting the county’s guidelines on social distancing and Rocky’s experience restarting similar meal service in Lewis & Clark County.
“Seniors need to get back together, but we need to keep them safe,” said Shawna Donaldson, Rocky’s manager for senior nutrition programs. That means, for one thing, that lunch guests will be served at their tables, rather than serving themselves. Masks will be required, except when eating. Tables will be limited to four diners — and staff will note who is sitting at each table, to aid contact tracing efforts in the event of a coronavirus infection.
The price of lunch hasn’t changed. Diners aged 60 and up are asked for a voluntary $5 donation; younger diners must pay $7. (Rocky’s service is also sustained with federal and state funds.) And reservations are required by the day before. (Call 225-3656.) Given the vagaries of the pandemic and its fall-out, said Donaldson, “We don’t know how many to expect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.