Most of Jefferson County’s water supplies used for fighting fire are either marginal or inoperable — and that finding, along with many others pertaining to infrastructure, equipment and more, are outlined in a fire needs assessment recently completed by Hamilton-based Fire Logistics Inc.
The draft, “Needs Assessment of the Jefferson County Fire Service,” presented last week to the Jefferson County Planning Board, covers a lot of ground and is designed to accompany the county’s first comprehensive Capital Improvement Plan.
“The assessment did tackle some of the tough questions facing Jefferson County with regard to the current needs of our fire departments and how the continued growth of the county impacts those needs. It provided an important snapshot of capabilities and resources currently available and identified the gaps that remain to be filled," said Doug Dodge, disaster and emergency services coordinator with Jefferson County.
"By providing the specific price to meet some of those needs, it gives us a concrete place to start as we look to solve these problems. It also provided a bird’s eye view of not just equipment and personnel needs, but importantly recognizes the bigger challenges each department faces. These include the lack of adequate water supply resources, the many dangerous ingress/egress routes and the addressing concerns that plague not just our county, but the entire state. Unfortunately, there are no quick or easy solutions for these larger issues, but the first step in getting them fixed is being willing to identify them in the first place,” he said.
The report took a look at all 10 of the county’s fire departments — Montana City, Clancy, Jefferson City, Boulder, Bull Mountain, Basin, Elk Park, Whitehall, Jefferson Valley and Willow Creek.
The county’s fire departments are all staffed by volunteers, ranging from 10 to 25 members, and are funded as separate taxing districts or areas, and each with its own governing structure.
Fire stations
One finding is that the Basin fire station, now more than 50 years old, needs to be replaced, as it is barely adequate for storing apparatus and includes no space for training. The estimated cost to replace the Basin station was estimated at $400,000.
Estimates were also given to replace Willow Creek Station 1 and Elk Park, at a cost of $1 million and $400,000, respectively.
The report noted that none of the fire stations have a backup source of power, and the cost to provide generators to all the fire stations is estimated at $1.5 million.
Equipment
Several departments were reported to have turn-out gear that was at or beyond the recommended 10-year life span — Montana City, Jefferson City, Bull Mountain, Elk Park and Willow Creek. The turn-out gear at Elk Park was 20 years old, according to the report.
On the flip side, the report found that Jefferson County fire departments are relatively well-equipped with portable radios, but many of the radios are no longer supported by their manufacturers.
Elk Park does not have a credible engine to qualify for an Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating — a determination that affects how much property owners pay for homeowners insurance.
Several departments — Bull Mountain, Basin, Boulder, Jefferson Valley and Whitehall — do not have enough self-contained breathing apparatus to equip the required 10-15 firefighters needed at each incident scene in areas of higher population densities.
Water supply
All of the county’s fire departments reported that most of the existing water supply points or systems are either marginal or inoperable, nor is money available in their departments to upgrade or maintain what is available, according to the report.
The report provided a list of recommended water supply locations and capacities. An estimate was also given for the cost of providing Montana City with a new 540,000 gallon tank, at $597,500.
Montana City Fire Chief Lyn Stimpson has stated in the past that the system currently in place to install water supplies for subdivisions often leaves the fire district with the job of maintaining those systems — a task the district is ill-equipped to pay for or manage.
Clancy Fire Chief Tracy Leibbrandt said that in addition to staffing, water supplies are among the most critical for his department.
Leibbrandt said the recommendations in the report are closer to the national standards and match up to what he would like to see in his district, and those include maintaining or improving the existing systems at Clancy, Forest Park, Blue Sky Heights and Hanging Tree.
Roads
Another concern among fire departments are roads — are they adequate for the large fire-fighting apparatus and is there enough room to turn that equipment around.
The fire needs assessment found that there are 60 areas of the county that have two or more structures on a dead-end road of more than a quarter mile long. Many of those are located in the Montana City area, according to a map included with the fire needs assessment.
“Dead end roads are exactly that, dead ends, and offer only one way in to fight a fire and only one way out if evacuation is necessary. Thus, the risk of being overtaken by a wildfire may increase for evacuees and fire crews using a dead-end road,” according to the report.
The Montana City Fire Department, located in an area that has experienced a high rate of residential growth over the past 20 years, has brought up the problem that inadequate roads pose for its fire fighting capability for years.
In a June 16 letter to the Jefferson County Commissioners, Stimpson addressed his concerns with the lack of two ways in and out of a proposed subdivision in Montana City — Raven Ridge. The developer had requested a variance to the county’s ingress/egress requirement, which was granted by the Commission in June.
“As we saw on the Lump Gulch Fire, rapid evacuations are not just theoretical threats in our area. Life threatening wildland fires are a fact of life in Jefferson County, and granting variances to ingress-egress encourages the assumption that the County Commission will always waive the standard,” wrote Stimpson about the county’s subdivision regulations.
The fire needs assessment advised that new subdivisions on dead-end roads only be permitted in areas where the fire hazard ratings can be shown to be low or can be effectively mitigated.
A map included with the fire needs assessment outlined fire hazard areas throughout the county. Areas showing an extreme hazard ranking were located around Basin, Elkhorn and west of Clancy. Large areas flanking I-15 were also shown to be at high risk, particularly around Jefferson City, Clancy and west of Montana City.
The report also delved into ways the county’s subdivision regulations, which date back to 1996, and its growth policy, could be updated to reflect the findings in the fire needs assessment.
Funding
The assessment is one piece of a three-part project, and will become an appendix to the county’s first capital improvement plan — expected to be completed this fall. A third component is a report by the Headwaters Economics/Community Planning Assistance for Wildfire Program and Land Solutions LLC, that discusses ways to fund fire protection needs.
Headwaters listed three ways to provide funding for fire-protection related improvements — Rural Improvement Districts or RIDs, impact fees or grant and loan programs.
RIDs are a funding tool that can be used for certain types of capital improvements and maintenance of facilities and are created through a public process, according to the Headwaters report.
They are created through a public process and when set up, the RID allows for a special tax to be levied on the properties located within the district to fund the improvements and/or maintenance, according to the Headwaters report.
Impact fees are imposed during the development approval process and can be used to pay for public facilities that are expected to last 10 years or more, such as water supplies and fire stations. However, impact fees have limitations, such as they cannot be used to fix existing problems with public facilities, such as repairing a water system.
The Headwaters report went on to list a number of grant programs that are available for fire protection needs.
Leibbrandt said he’s already used the fire needs assessment in several grant applications.
“Having that report is a great opportunity for everyone involved in the county to use it as a resource. That will be an extremely useful tool for all the
fire departments throughout the county to utilize to solve some of the problems,” he said.
What’s next
Jefferson County Planner LaDana Hintz said the three parts — the fire needs assessment, the Headwaters report and the capital improvement plan — will likely be used to update the county’s growth policy and subdivision and zoning regulations. The assessment will become an appendix of the upcoming capital improvement plan.
“Having that report is a great opportunity for everyone involved in the county to use as a resource,” said Hintz.
The capital improvement plan will allow the County Commission to prioritize maintenance, repair and improvements of infrastructure and equipment, and will identify funding for those projects. It will also help ensure that consistent decisions are made by staff and elected officials, and is designed to be reviewed annually and revised as needed.
