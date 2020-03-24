Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Susan Butz, foreground, and a Montana Highway Patrol officer are stationed at a roadblock at Quartz Avenue and Basin Creek Road in Basin Sunday. They were among numerous law enforcement officers searching for a man reported seen shortly after noon walking with three rifles and firing at least one of them, Sheriff Craig Doolittle said in an email. The man, identified as Russell Howald, was seen at a distance by a deputy, but eluded apprehension until Monday afternoon when he was arrested 4.5 miles up Basin Creek Road, Doolittle wrote. Additional details about Howald’s arrest and what charges he might face were unavailable at press time.