Applications are now being accepted for the Rocky Head Start program at Boulder Elementary School for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
The program is geared for children ages 3-5 of all abilities and 13 spaces will be available in Boulder in the fall.
“We love being a part of the Boulder community. Help us continue to do so by helping us fill our classroom next year,” said Ashley Pena-Larsen, Head Start program director with the Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc.
Head Start centers on supporting families to identify strengths, work toward goals, and recognize and build on efforts to be strong families and successful children, according to Pena-Larsen.
The program focuses on high-quality early childhood education, physical and oral health, positive social/emotional development, healthy nutrition, and access to a stable, nurturing and encouraging environment, according to Pena-Larsen.
Children in the program receive a free breakfast and lunch, as well as all materials. Families receive support as well as a family advocate. The children participate in a variety of early learning play-based activities in a classroom setting to encourage growth in math, science, reading, writing and language. Students are also encouraged to explore and develop necessary critical thinking and social skills. Occasionally the class participates in field trips to the library and businesses to learn about the community.
The Boulder program will begin Sept. 7 and run through the end of May, with the number of days to be determined, according to Pena-Larsen.
For more information or to schedule a time to complete an application with an eligibility specialist, call 406-457-7308.
