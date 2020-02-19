Organizers for an annual Boulder fundraiser seek basketball players, sponsors and volunteers to participate.
The 12th annual Ballin’ In Big Rock basketball tournament is scheduled at Jefferson High School from April 3 to April 5. Basketball players of all levels from high school age and up are encouraged to participate.
The money raised from the tournament is divided among the local nonprofits whose volunteers help run the event. Beneficiaries have included the Boulder Heritage Center, Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball teams, the Carousel at the Jefferson County fairgrounds and the Spay and Neuter Clinic.
Organizers say they can use volunteers to take money, clean up or help run the clocks and books in the gyms.
For more information or to register as a player, volunteer or sponsor, contact Brady Nordahl by phone at 406-531-4581 or email at BallinInBigRock@gmail.com.
To register a team go to Tourneymachine.com and search Ballin’ In Big Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.