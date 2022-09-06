At its Aug. 29 special meeting, Boulder’s City Council approved a zoning permit brought forward by the Animal Shelter and Care Committee of Jefferson County.
The request for zoning by ASCC first came to the city July 27, when ASCC representative Vickie Cordeiro asked to place a foundation large enough to accommodate a 20 foot by 35 foot garage kit on the property, located at 23 Muskrat Lane. The property is owned by the city of Boulder and is leased to the ASCC committee.
A public comment forum took place during the Aug. 29 meeting, where Ed McCauley, a local rancher who is a neighbor to the proposed shelter, expressed some concerns, particularly regarding barking dogs.
“The barking dogs were an issue at the old pound,” he said. “When dogs hear barking, that’s their signal to go.”
Cordeiro, who was present at the meeting, said it is the goal of ASCC to have a quick turnaround of a couple days for dogs that are delivered to the shelter. She added there will be a minimum of four kennels installed initially, and the dogs will sleep inside.
“If [the shelter] goes there, and there are issues, I’ve forewarned you,” McCauley responded.
Cordeiro said the animal shelter committee had originally considered a different location, but it decided to go with Muskrat Lane instead as a result of floodplain concerns.
The building delivery and installation for the shelter is set for the spring of 2023.
