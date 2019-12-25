The Animal Shelter and Care Committee (AS&CC) of Boulder will start meeting twice monthly as part of its efforts to build a countywide animal shelter.
Starting Jan. 9, the group will meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of every month in the party room at The River restaurant in Boulder.
Everyone is invited to attend.
