The Ammen Building has been sold to a Whitehall business owner and the current tenants are in the process of moving out or finding a new location.
Bridget Morse of Whitehall purchased the 4,640 square foot building that is on Main Street in downtown Boulder. Morse owns the Ace Hardware in Whitehall.
Morse said she plans to put a retail business there, but declined to provide any further details.
Meanwhile, the Boulder Fitness Club is looking for a new location, said Gary Craft, who sits on the club’s board.
The space has to be big enough to fit the facilities equipment and that has been the limiting factor so far, he said.
“So far, no such luck,” he said, adding that the space can range from roughly 30x30 feet to 40x40 feet.
The size, ultimately, depends on the layout of the room, said Craft, adding that they need to be out by mid-April.
The Boulder Fitness Club has more than 300 on the roster since it opened about 17 years ago, and there are about 15-18 active members at any one time, said Craft.
The Gift Box is moving across the street to the first floor of the Boulder Basin Masonic Hall, said co-owner Sally Buckles.
Buckles said the shop won’t interfere with the Masons, as most of their club activities are on the second floor.
A moving sale begins Wednesday, March 10 with at least 20 percent off the items in the store, said Buckles.
The sale is “so we don’t have to move so much stuff,” she said.
The Gift Box plans to close March 25 and reopen the first of April — if everything goes to plan, said Buckles.
A third tenant, the Video Cafe, has moved back to Life Church, said Connie Grenz, who is the Board of the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as works with several of the tenants in the building.
The Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce had a small office in the building and has decided to downsize and rent a storage unit for its items, said Grenz. The Chamber uses City Hall for meetings anyway, she said.
The food co-op hasn’t decided what it will do, but it only used the building for a monthly delivery location, said Grenz.
The Community Shared Agriculture program also just used the space for drop-offs and pick-ups and it hasn’t decided what to do yet, said Grenz.
The 21st Century Program also used the space, and Director Rochelle Hesford said she hasn't found an alternative yet.
Meanwhile, Morse said she plans to do some remodeling, so it will be awhile before the new business goes in.
“We’re pretty excited,” she said.
