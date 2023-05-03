As Jack Trethewey settles into his new position as interim manager of the Boulder Ambulance service, perhaps the refrain of the Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime” plays in his head: “same as it ever was, same as it ever was.”
Slowly but surely, Trethewey said he’s developing the volunteers on staff, but the problem remains, be it in Boulder, Whitehall or elsewhere in the state or the nation: the ambulance service needs more people stepping up, and it badly needs to retain the ones already on board.
“I’m trying to get folks participating again,” Trethewey said. “We have some that weren’t participating. I don’t know why, and I don’t care. All I know is they are starting to come around again.”
Trethewey – who has more than 30 years of ambulance service experience – said he believes those new to response can get discouraged if they don’t have enough support, and he plans to assist them as much as possible moving forward.
“New volunteers need mentoring, encouragement and praise,” he said. “They need to feel they are part of the service, and that’s what I’m trying to establish, or reestablish.”
Trethewey is part-time, working in Boulder Mondays and Tuesdays. It might not sound like a lot, but two days to devote entirely to the ambulance service is a luxury Boulder’s ambulance service hasn’t had. Trethewey understands this and said he tries to make the most of every minute.
“I have a lot of things I want to do around the building. We have some upgrades to do on vehicles and equipment, but the crew is my main focus,” he said. “I try to spend an hour or two getting to know each and every volunteer.”
Trethewey said he prides himself as a mentor and a developer of talent. He has many years of experience in management, be it at a convenience store, a fire department or as service manager of Jefferson Valley EMS and Rescue in Whitehall – a job he still holds. He doesn’t consider it a job, though. He’s retired from his days as a convenience store manager and now stays busy responding to what he considers more of a calling; it’s one he understands isn’t for everybody.
“It’s not easy to drop what you are doing in your life at the drop of a hat and go take care of someone who is in a bad way, someone who could be your neighbor,” he said.
Trethewey said it’s his goal to make Boulder Ambulance a viable service and right now, he said, it’s an “enterprise fund that hasn’t been pulling its weight.” It’s important, he said, for Boulder to continue having a good relationship with St. Peter’s ambulance service and maintain the staff to be available, no matter what time the call, no matter how serious the call.
By and large, for an ambulance service to run effectively it takes involvement from the community, and Trethewey said he hopes to get more of it as soon as possible.
“From here on out that’s our goal,” he said. “We are building the crew. We are building participation. And I think we’re going to get there.”
Those interested in volunteering for the Boulder Ambulance Service can call Trethewey at (406) 390-8023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.