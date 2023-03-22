On the morning of Friday, March 10, a physical altercation involving a knife took place between two male students at Jefferson High School. According to Jefferson High Principal Mike Moodry, the incident is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and JHS administration. There is no current threat to students or staff at JHS, Moodry said. Based on the age of the people involved, Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud declined to comment. Injuries involved in the altercation were not related to the knife.
Altercation between students at Jefferson High involves knife
Charlie Denison
Editor
