Volunteers were out digging up the soil and clearing weeds recently in anticipation of spring planting season at the 21st Century Youth Garden on Main Street in Boulder.
The only thing missing were the students, said Director Rochelle Hesford.
It’s been very depressing,” said Hesford about the lack of youthful assistance.
COVID-19, along with schools being closed, has so far shut down the program with the students, but Hesford has made a proposal to the Boulder Elementary School Board to allow them back in the garden this summer.
She expects a response at the June 8 meeting.
Greg Hughes with The River owns the property where the roughly 30x50 foot garden is located and he allows the group to use it each year, said Hesford.
If all goes to plan, Hesford said they will plant lettuce, radishes, peas, green beans, potatoes, broccoli, kohlrabi and cabbage. Some of the produce is used for summer food program lunches, some is taken to the farmers market and the remainder is taken home by the students. The program also includes life skills classes, such as cooking, said Hesford.
“They’ll eat whatever they grow. They love it,” said Hesford about her student gardeners.
The 21st Century Youth Garden began about 15 years ago and today includes an after-school program and greenhouse at Boulder Elementary. It is funded through a federal grant, which also includes Basin Elementary, Jefferson High School and Twin Bridges schools as part of the consortium, said Hesford.
Basin has some indoor gardening and the Jefferson High School students volunteer for the summer program at Boulder Elementary, as well as having fall classes in the garden with the culinary arts students, said Hesford.
The Twin Bridges school has a greenhouse and the students with the summer program help with that, she added.
“It’s important to teach them to grow their own food,” said Hesford.
