As a wave of new COVID-19 cases rose in Jefferson County, so did the list of event cancellations.
Recent cancellations include the Classic Car Show in Boulder and Rockin’ the Rivers Music Festival, both typically held in August. Clancy Days, Basin Days, the Jefferson City Community Day and Kid’s Day, the Boulder Area Garage Sale and the Music and Arts Festival have all been called off.
The Jefferson County Fair Board also voted July 16 to cancel all events. Prior to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases here and state-wide, it had planned to put on a scaled-back fair, with a community concert, a children’s horse show and an in-county Wrangler Roundup.
The Fair Board members talked about the surge in COVID-19 cases, and the risk to the community, and decided it wasn’t worth the health risk to hold any events that weekend, said Chairperson Terry Minow.
Within a two-week period this month, cases in Jefferson County have increased by 14 infections, the first new reported local cases since March. A third man, with a Jefferson County residence, was not in Montana prior to being diagnosed in May.
Meanwhile, Frontier Days in Whitehall and the Jefferson County Rodeo are still planning to go on.
Looking a few more months in the future — as the pandemic situation continues to change rapidly — the county’s Halloween events are still a go too.
“I’m torn. I think maybe you could monitor people and make sure people are doing it right. But we don’t know where we’re going to be in September, and you think of all the things you’d have to do before then – with the prospect of canceling at the last minute -– I’d say maybe it’s time to take a step back,” said Jefferson County Events Coordinator Bruce Binkowski of the Music and Arts Festival at a July 15 Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce meeting.
Clancy Days coordinator Mickey Senechal said her community’s decision was also unfortunate.
“Yes, we are disappointed, but it seems like the sensible thing to do at this point,” she said.
Outdoor events that still plan to go on — but cannot insure social distancing — must now require attendees to wear face masks if there are more than four or more active cases in that county, according to a directive issued last week by Gov. Steve Bullock.
Jefferson County, with a rising case load of active infections, falls in that category.
Frontier Days and the Jefferson County Rodeo have submitted health plans to the Jefferson County Health Officer, according to Health Officer Joan VanDuynhoven.
Efforts to obtain a copy of the Jefferson County Rodeo health plan were unsuccessful by press time.
VanDuynhoven provided a four-page guide for rodeo organizers that calls for a daily symptom screening for participants, staff and volunteers, to include a signed form. It recommends that bathrooms be cleaned at least every hour, and documented, and hand washing stations be available.
To maintain social distancing between spectators, the guide calls for alternate rows between people or a two seat separation, with exceptions for family groups or those attending together.
The guide, dated June 1, encouraged the use of face masks, but those have now been mandated by Gov. Steve Bullock for indoor public areas and outdoors where social distancing is not possible for individuals age five and older. The health plans are required, per state directive, for events with more than 50 people.
As of July 14, VanDuynhoven said she’s received 10 health plans, including one from the Rockin’ the Rivers Music Festival, which was not not approved.
There were too many people expected to socially distance and control under the circumstances, along with rising COVID-19 infection rates in the surrounding counties, as well as Jefferson County, said VanDuynhoven.
At the July 14 Health Board meeting, Chairperson Christina Binkowski said she had received a memo from Jefferson County attorney Steve Haddon stating that in his review of state law, the Health Board has ultimate authority over the health plans submitted by event organizers.
Christina Binkowski and Haddon did not respond to a request for a copy of the memo.
Christina Binkowski wants to make sure the Health Board also has a chance to review the plans and said that if the Board doesn’t want an event to proceed, it should have a say in that decision.
“We do need to work in collaboration with each other,” said Binkowski.
The current health plan form indicates that event organizers will be contacted by a health department employee within five days of being submitted.
VanDuynhoven has overseen the execution of the health plans since they were ordered by the governor.
While Bruce Binkowski, as county events coordinator, works with the organizers of the various activities that have since been canceled, he said his office has been busy with other duties. Binkowski’s office also maintains the county’s DiscoverJeffersonMT.org website, maintains the fairgrounds and operates the Jefferson County radio. One project, a video showcasing the county, is scheduled to go on the website in the next few weeks, he said.
Meanwhile, there is a good deal of interest in booking events for next year, said Binkowski.
“Everyone who has had to cancel because of COVID-19 has said we will come back strong in 2021,” said Binkowski.
Bruce Binkowski doesn’t think that events will keep getting pushed back or canceled if COVID-19 remains an issue next year.
“I think we would adapt to COVID in the next year and people would look at events moving forward to see how we could change events into making it happen. A lot of events this year are being canceled because of the unknown, but if next year we are in the same boat everyone would look at events and see how it could work,” he said.
Reporter Jadyn Bellander contributed to this story.
