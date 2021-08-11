Favorable weather conditions including recent rain showers have aided firefighters in gaining the upper hand over local wildfires that ignited in recent weeks, including the Gatlin Gulch Fire southwest of Boulder, which was 70% contained as of Monday.
Though still burning, the Gatlin Gulch Fire is mostly contained and has not grown significantly in more than a week. More accurate mapping showed the fire at 52 acres, down from last week's estimates of about 60 acres. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Sunday that "heavy equipment has been demobilized from the fire, as have other resources that have fulfilled their assignments. Command estimates that the fire will be turned back to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest on Wednesday."
A page for the fire on InciWeb, a national interagency database of wildfires, indicated on Monday that 86 personnel were working the fire, down from more than 100 the week before. Incident command expected to have the fire, which is about 5 miles southwest of Boulder, fully contained by Aug. 15, according to the site.
The Gatlin Gulch Fire started around 2 p.m. on July 30.
Bull Mountain Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cory Kirsch, who is also a Jefferson County commissioner, said in a phone call later that afternoon that local volunteer crews from Boulder, Basin and Jefferson City responded around 2:01 p.m. that day to the fire, which he said was about 1 mile off of Little Boulder Road to the north, between that road and North Fork Road.
He said that crews arrived to find a 3–5-acre fire with "torching and spotting."
The fire grew to 40 acres by July 31 and 60 acres on Aug. 1, based on perimeter estimates shared by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Forest Service.
While dozens of personnel worked that fire, smaller fires drew resources, as well.
Haystack Fire
The Haystack Fire started on July 31, one day after the Gatlin Gulch Fire, on a small and rocky knob near the peak of Haystack Mountain, east of Elk Park, between U.S. Interstate 15 and Whitetail Reservoir. Originally determined to be about 0.1 acres and having "low spread potential" in terrain largely inaccessible to ground-based firefighting, the fire "rekindled" and grew to about 1 acre on Aug. 4, according to the forest and the Sheriff's Office. Helicopters were dropping water on the fire as deemed necessary, and the Forest Service is monitoring the fire, according to the fire's InciWeb page.
Camp Caroline Fire
The Camp Caroline Fire started on Aug. 2, north of Homestake Pass in southwest Jefferson County, about 4 miles north of Interstate 90, just west of Camp Caroline Road. The fire was reported at 12:34 p.m. and estimated at 0.5 acres, burning in heavy dead and downed timber, according to preliminary information from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest's Dillon dispatch center.
Dispatch center records indicated on Monday that the fire was extinguished on Aug. 5.
Clancy Creek Fire
Firefighters responded around midday Aug. 3 to a wildfire reported near the Montana Tunnels Mine.
Radio traffic around 12:55 p.m. indicated that the wildfire spread uphill from a road in the area, burning through grass and toward timber. An interactive map maintained by the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation showed the fire, named the Clancy Creek Fire, located along the Montana Tunnels Access Road, on the west flank of Alta Mountain, about 1.4 miles north of Wickes and 2 miles southwest of Jefferson City.
Ground crews and a helicopter were paged out to the fire, according to radio traffic at the time.
Records from the Helena Interagency Dispatch Center indicated that the fire was about 1 acre.
Crews from local volunteer fire departments controlled the fire and mopped up that afternoon, with assistance from state and federal agencies.
Spire Rock Fire
The Spire Rock Fire started in the evening on Aug. 5. The fire was caused by a lightning strike about 3,600 feet southwest of the Spire Rock formation, about 4 miles northwest of the Pipestone exit on Interstate 90 in southwest Jefferson County, according to dispatch records.
Incident command estimated control of the approximately 0.1-acre fire by Aug. 6.
Median fire
A small grass fire started—and was quickly extinguished by local firefighters—in the median of Interstate 15 between Clancy and Montana City around midday on Aug. 6, according to a post from the Sheriff's Office.
