After 19 years, Patricia Lewis has sold the Mine Motel in Boulder to Bo and Carlye Bolstad of South Helena. The sale was finalized on May 15; the hotel will stay open through the transition.
In 2002, Lewis purchased the motel from the Whittaker family, which had owned the motel for 19 years. Now, she said, it felt like time to “retire from the obligation and physical demands so that I can focus on other things.”
Those other things include: community service, taking care of herself and getting into shape, finding a winter destination, playing pickleball (a sport that combines badminton, tennis, and table tennis), and, of course, relaxing. “I’ve been self-employed since the mid-1980s. [It’s] time to be free of those constraints.”
The Bolstads both have ties to Boulder and were excited to be back in southwest Montana after living in Oregon for nine years. Carlyle Bolstad grew up in Boulder, where much of her family still resides, and Bo Bolstad grew up in Clancy where his parents still live. They moved back to the area in 2019.
“Carlye and I went to high school at Jefferson High, graduating in 2004. We both graduated from Montana Tech in 2008,” said Bo Bolstad.
The Mine Motel was never listed publicly for sale. According to Lewis, she had been considering selling the motel for three years and this was a sudden opportunity.
Lewis approached Bo Bolstad, a realtor with Re/Max of Helena, after he had brokered the sale of the Ammen Drug Store building in March. After a walkthrough of the Mine Motel, the Bolstads saw both an opportunity and a challenge.
“Working as a realtor and owning another rental property, I was impressed by how well Pat has run the business and kept up on the motel. We felt like it was an exciting opportunity to own a small business in this community where we both have ties,” stated Bolstad.
Due to Lewis’s upkeep of the motel, Bo Bolstad believes there isn’t much to do in the way of renovations other than cosmetic updates over time.
As for the future, Bo Bolstad believes it looks bright. “We feel that Boulder provides a good opportunity for growth given its small-town appeal and proximity to Helena and Butte. With outdoor recreation, summer festivals, and hunting seasons, we certainly anticipate growing interest in the community moving forward.”
