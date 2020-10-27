Ron Kennedy started searching in January for a place to live in Boulder.
The retired veteran, age 71, was looking for an inexpensive rental property for himself and his dog, Jade. From Deer Lodge, Kennedy wanted to move closer to Jefferson County’s health mines and was looking for a place that was less than $500.
After a nine-month search, which included many trips to Boulder, Kennedy moved into a one-bedroom duplex on the west side of the city. His rent is $435 a month.
The rental, which was to have been advertised in the Boulder Monitor classifieds, never made it into the paper. Kennedy snapped it up before publication, his reward for having dutifully called the newspaper office weekly for months.
Jay Brown owns the duplex that Kennedy moved into, one of two properties he owns in Boulder.
Brown is hesitant to put an ad in the Boulder Monitor because he is typically overwhelmed with phone calls.
“People are desperate for a place,” he said.
As Boulder city officials contemplate strategies to develop a broader economic base, they face an intractable constraint: Boulder’s housing market, limited by both geography and economics, offers little in the way of affordable housing that could accommodate both more commuters to Helena and Butte and employees of new businesses.
A recent study found that rents in the county have outstripped income for many people.
Two years ago, the median rent in Jefferson County was $731, which exceeded the National Low-Income Housing Coalition estimate for an affordable rent, and is based on average hourly wages, according to the 2018 Tri-County Housing Assessment that included Jefferson, Broadwater and Lewis and Clark counties. A household is considered burdened by housing when 30% or more of monthly household income is spent on housing costs, according to the U.S. Census.
Today, the average retail worker in Jefferson County earns $23,476 a year, which means he or she could afford up to roughly $587 a month for rent, based on statistics from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.
Those looking to buy have often faced a similar lack of availability in suitable lower-priced homes.
It took Crystal Bagwell and her husband, Larry, ten months to find a house priced no more than $150,000 in Boulder. There were plenty of “McMansions,” but few choices when it came to more inexpensive homes, said Bagwell, adding that the lower priced houses often needed so much work that it made it hard to qualify for a mortgage. After selling that first house, the Bagwell’s went looking for another home, this time priced at $300,000 or less for 10-20 acres.
They found one 10-acre property on the east end of town in their price range.
“It was a fixer-upper, but still liveable,” said Crystal, adding that to do so led the Bagwells to take out a conventional loan as opposed to a loan, such as through the Federal Housing Administration, which allows for a lower down payment, but has more requirements concerning the condition of a house.
Today, the Bagwells are regularly asked if they want to subdivide a portion of their 10 acre property which sits on the eastern edge of the city.
“There’s such a need here,” she said.
Last year, the Bagwells purchased a rental unit in Boulder — a small house that was leased as soon as they were finished fixing it up.
Brian Nathan moved into the Bagwell’s rental house — but only after a lengthy search that almost led to him quit his job at the Intensive Behavior Center because he could not find a place to live.
“There was really nothing available,” he said, adding that houses for sale in Boulder tend to be too expensive for his budget.
On Oct. 22 there was one property listed in Boulder for under $150,000 — a two-bedroom, one bath house for $149,000 on Realtor.com.
Of the 21 properties listed, eight included a house and the remainder was land for sale. The average sale price was $404,837.
Barbara Miller, executive director with The National Affordable Housing Network, said her organization generally sells “self-help” program homes for $150,000 - $185,000 in the Boulder area. To qualify for an affordable home with NAHN, a family of four must make $66,250 or less a year. A self-help home is one where the prospective buyer helps with construction through what is called “sweat equity.”
NAHN has built eight such houses in Boulder and has two lots remaining.
And while some new construction is in the works, the finances of property acquisition and development in the area makes it hard to justify investment in housing that would be accessible to low- and middle-income workers and their families.
Economic development is something that B.G. Stumberg, who owns the Pietrasanta Apartments on Main Street, has also considered when it comes to his property.
Stumberg has no problem filling his 12 units, and has looked into expanding into the rear of his property. Stumberg hasn’t moved on that idea yet, as he was concerned about filling more units after the Montana Development Center closed in 2018 — and with it took 250 jobs — as well as the lack of new businesses coming into the city.
Barriers to new housing in Boulder include a city bound by an interstate highway, a river, private ranches and state and federal public lands. There are few vacant or infill lots within the city, and the few that are available are rising in cost, said city officials.
Infill lots are those left over after structures have been removed or spaces remaining after an area has been built out.
“If you try to build a house, it’s $300,000,” said Boulder Mayor Rusty Giulio at a recent Planning Board meeting and during a discussion about housing as laid out in the city’s growth policy.
“The cost of everything is what you’re getting into,” said Giulio.
The $300,000 represents the general cost of land, materials and labor to build a house — what a developer or builder decides to add on for profit depends on the market, as there is no standard mark-up in the industry, said Steve Snezek with the Montana Building Industry Association. Snezek said that number depends a good deal on local market conditions, but generally, that represents the standard three-bedroom, two bath house.
And as market conditions continue to change due to the ongoing pandemic, Snezek threw in another trend - rising lumber costs. Since April, the cost of lumber for the average three-bedroom house has gone up an average of $18,000 across the country, not to mention labor shortages and difficulty getting materials due to factory backlogs created by the pandemic, he said.
Meanwhile, the monthly payment for a $300,000 home, with 5% down, an interest rate of 2.6% on a 30-year fixed FHA loan, and not including property taxes, is about $1,441, according to an online FHA loan calculator.
