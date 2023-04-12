On Saturday, April 22 (Earth Day), at noon, John Powell will host an acoustic jam at the Boulder-Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Powell said the jam is open to anyone “with a hankering to join in or listen.” Those interested in coming are encouraged to bring their own munchies, Powell said.
Also, in the spirit of Earth Day, those interested in coming are also encouraged to bring recyclables.
Accepted recyclables include Plastics 1 and 2. Lids are not accepted.
Powell, who hosted a jam at the senior center in February, said he hopes to make this get-together a more regular occurrence.
“This certainly won’t be the last,” he said.
For more information, call Powell at (406) 490-5804.
