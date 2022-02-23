Boulder will be getting a new, second hardware store in the form of an Ace Hardware on Main Street, but because of pandemic-related supply shortages, it's unclear when the store will open.
The forthcoming store, located in the former Ammen Building at 104 S. Main St., is owned by Whitehall resident Bridget Morse, who has owned and operated an Ace store in Whitehall for 33 years. Morse bought the 4,640-square-foot building in early 2021.
"We had been looking for a second location for quite a while, and I always had thought of Boulder but there really wasn’t anywhere" to put a store, Morse said in a phone call on Monday. "Actually it was The Boulder Monitor that made me think of that [location], because I saw the building was for sale and there was a long article about it."
The Monitor reported in November 2020 that the building had been listed for $199,900. Tenants at that time included The Gift Box, the Boulder Fitness Center, the Video Cafe and the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce. The 21st Century Program, Community Shared Agriculture and food co-op also used space in the building.
In March 2021, after the sale, Morse told The Monitor that she planned to open a retail business in the space, but she declined to provide more details. Since then, Boulder residents have speculated that the space, undergoing months of renovations inside and out, would eventually play host to an Ace—but in emails last year, Morse declined to say what business she planned to open.
"I would request you focus on other articles for the newspaper," Morse wrote in a reply to a June 14 email from a Monitor reporter asking to discuss the building.
Earlier this month, Morse registered an Ace Hardware located at 104 S. Main St. in Boulder with the Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce, whose roster is available to other member businesses including The Monitor. Morse confirmed that she was opening an Ace Hardware in the call on Monday, though she wasn't sure when the store would actually open for business.
"It’s kind of a pandemic. If I told you all the dates I had, the list would be very long. It’s still a ways out there, just waiting on different things to come together," she said, citing difficulties sourcing furnishings for the store, including retail basics like shelving, which she said was a year out. "There’s things you just can’t get ... things you wouldn’t think would be hard to get."
Despite those challenges, Morse said, she's making slow but steady progress with creative solutions—she sourced used shelving and is delaying some store features—and that overall "it's going pretty good."
"It’s taking longer than we expected but we’ll get there. And there’s parts and pieces that might be missing at the beginning but they’ll be coming," she said. "It’s not easy, none of it has been easy. In the middle of buying it the roof blows off, so we immediately had to buy a new roof, and that wasn’t easy and was quite a setback."
Once the store does eventually open—Morse said it would be "hopefully sometime soon"—it could complement, rather than compete with, the existing Hardware Hank store in Boulder, she said.
"It’s going to be more than just a hardware store. And I’m more focusing on farm [and] ranch, but homeowners too. And I like Cory and his family, and I know them too. I don’t think it’ll interfere with his business," Morse said, referring to Hardware Hank owner Cory Kirsch. "I think they’ll see that it’s enough different. He’s got a very unique business there, and some stuff I’m not going to hardly even do, like housewares, appliances. I just think it’s very different, I don’t think it will hurt him."
Kirsch, who is also a Jefferson County Commissioner, said in a phone call on Monday that Boulder has "been struggling economically for as long as I can remember," and that a second hardware store in town could prove tough competition to his own. But, he said, "a little more business will keep people here in town shopping."
"Being positive about it, I’m really hoping that whatever she’s doing doesn’t compete on me too bad … because I’m all for more businesses in Boulder," he said. "I welcome them to town and I wish them the best, but it’s a hard community to make a dime in."
