The November, 2018 shooting at a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy will move closer to resolution on Monday, May 10, with sentencing of the second of three men charged.
Kolby D. Schmidt of Helena will be sentenced in the Jefferson County Fifth Judicial District Court. Last February, Schmidt pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal endangerment in connection to the shooting, the result of a plea agreement. He is being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center on $75,000 bail.
In accepting the plea agreement, Schmidt admitted to driving a car on Nov. 13, 2018, “while co-defendant Michael J. Holloway shot a firearm at [Deputy Tom Grimsrud], with the purpose to evade arrest, creating a substantial risk of death or bodily injury to the officer.”
Holloway, of Kalispell, is facing unrelated federal drug and firearms charges in Missoula. When that case is resolved — his trial date is June 21 — he will be returned to Jefferson County to face a charge of attempted deliberate homicide, according to Andrew W. Paul, chief deputy county attorney.
A third accomplice, Shannon Marengo, of Whitefish, reached pleaded guilty last March to possession of a dangerous drug, also part of a plea agreement. He originally pleaded not guilty to accountability for attempted deliberate homicide. Marenga received a prison sentence of three years.
As previously reported, Grimsrud was trying to make a routine traffic stop on northbound Interstate 15 north of Clancy when a car containing Holloway, Marengo and Schmidt took off. During the ensuing chase, authorities allege Holloway leaned out of a front window and fired at the deputy, hitting the hood and windshield of Grimsrud’s patrol car but not injuring him.
The trio at first eluded authorities, but were captured about 48 hours later at a casino near Blackfoot, Idaho.
