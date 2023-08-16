Have you ever wondered who sponsors many library events, author presentations and programs? Or asked, who supplies the prizes for the summer reading program? These library happenings are graciously supported by the Friends of the Boulder Community Library.
The Friends is a volunteer group established in 1978. The group has been elemental in helping move library materials across Main Street to the new library building in 1992, hosting Humanities programs at the library, sponsoring the summer reading program and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, orchestrating the long standing International Food Festival fundraiser at Volunteer Hall and much more.
This year, the Friends of the Boulder Community Library are sending out a “Friends Request.” The group is excited to welcome new friends to get involved and be part of an important effort to assist the library in funding family-friendly programs.
The Boulder Community Library receives support county wide, and Friends of the Boulder Community Library are a key driver in encouraging and receiving this support. Such an endeavor is critical for towns of all sizes, be it urban or rural, as a thriving community library is a reflection of a healthy, supportive community.
In order for this support to keep its momentum, more friends are needed. Volunteering is encouraged, and it’s fun, as it benefits both an organization and the volunteer: the organization needs members to thrive and the volunteer reaps the many benefits of being part of that effort – they also get to enjoy being involved. Volunteering provides a sense of purpose and belonging, boosts self-esteem, comes with a sense of achievement, and is also a great way to make new friends.
The grand opening of the Boulder-Basin Branch of the Jefferson County Library was April 1974. This temporary location was in the grade school gymnasium.
In the fall of 1976, the Historic Burlington Northern Depot building was donated by the Railroad to the Library and Senior Citizens and was planned to be located in downtown Boulder. The library used this location until the new library was opened. On April 26, 1992, 75 sixth to eighth grade students built a book brigade and passed 8,000 books across Main Street to the new location. On May 3, 1993, the new Boulder Community Library opened at 202 South Main Street.
The current library location was made possible by a generous land donation in 1990 from Jeanette Taylor, daughter of a Boulder pioneer. Taylor donated the four town lots for the library in memory of her parents. The new library opened after a few years of rigorous grant writing and fundraising efforts by community members and Friends of the Library. Ellen Rae Thiel of Boulder has been highly involved with the evolution of the library as an avid supporter, a Friend and has also served on the Board of Trustees.
Being a Friend ultimately helps the library in a tremendous way. “Libraries are really important,” said Thiel, regarding the effort to recruit more Friends to support the library. More members are desired to generate greater involvement (support for the library) and new ideas to support the Friends’ mission: “Support and enhance the services provided by the Boulder Community Library. Special emphasis is on children’s services and the Montana Collection.”
Accept the FOL ‘Friends Request’ and attend the next meeting on September 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the library. The group meets once a month at the library. Contact 225-3241 for more information.
