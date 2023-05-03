Marta.image.jpg

The 68th legislative session will end in one week.  Montanans have much to look forward to as a result of our bipartisan work this session.  However, much of our good work is overshadowed by the headlines of last week. As a native Montanan, receiving calls from Montanans near and far, I think the message as portrayed by media outlets has been misconstrued regarding Representative Zooey Zephyr.  It is disheartening to think this is happening in our state. I am additionally concerned about the representatives whose lives and livelihoods have been threatened over this situation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.