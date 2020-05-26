And so, after all, the Class of 2020 is graduating.
It will be tempting, as we replay the tape months and years from now, to consider the Class of 2020 in terms of what was lost. Plays and concerts weren’t performed; debates weren’t debated; Academic Olympics was cancelled. Basketball teams missed playoff action. Spring athletes never even took the field.
And prom – well, perhaps best not to go there.
School work (right, there was that, too) suffered, as well. Zoom is not the same as being there; even for those who are comfortable with technology — and with spending hours a day on a screen — the signal loss is profound. Try doing a chemistry lab online. Or welding. Or band.
And more subtly but no less important: Try reproducing the structure and rhythm of a school day. The bells marking periods. Jammed, noisy hallways. Cafeteria lunches. The chatter before class begins.
All of that *was* lost, and it was hard – for students, their parents, teachers, and staff. It was difficult, at times, to reconcile the sacrifice with the reality that here, in Jefferson County, Montana, the public health risk posed by COVID-19 wasn’t high. For all the talk of the greater good, courage, and resilience, sometimes it just sucked.
On the other hand, that courage and resilience was very real. The Class of 2020 at Jefferson High, Boulder Elementary, the Clancy School, and Montana City School should be proud of how they finished: Not just getting through it, but doing so with great energy, creativity, and empathy.
Months and years from now, you’ll have that to consider – what was lost, yes, but also how you navigated an unprecedented moment. Congratulations on that, on everything that came before, and on everything yet to come.
