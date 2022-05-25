People driving by the main station of the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department may notice things are greening-up! What’s in bloom is the first phase of a firewise demonstration garden, the result of a partnership effort between Tri-County FireSafe Working Group (TCFSWG) and the fire department. The primary goal of this volunteer-built garden is to demonstrate that “firewise” vegetation, or less flammable plants, can create attractive landscaping and inspire property owners to consider fire and drought mitigation at their homes.
Employees with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will be on site planting firewise trees and conducting a tree planting training on Wednesday, March 25, from 2–4 p.m. An additional planting event is scheduled for this Saturday, May 28, from 12–5 p.m. for shrubs and flowers. The public is encouraged to attend.
TCFSWG is committed to assisting and educating private landowners in reducing the threat of wildfire to their properties and homes. Firewise practices include the use of construction materials, landscape design and vegetation that lower wildfire risk around a home. The plants selected for the demonstration garden are “firewise” or fire resistant, meaning they are less flammable than others and just happen to be drought tolerant and deer resistant!
Work on the project began last year. Startup grant funding was provided by Jefferson County, DNRC and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). Generous donations of material from Valley Sand & Gravel, Gruber Excavating, Marks Lumber, and Green Meadow Country Club helped kickstart the efforts. Tizer Gardens and Gardenwerks continue to assist with the landscape design, and two of the flower beds were planted using over 200 donated plants and volunteer labor from local Master Gardeners and friends. Dowling Architects designed a pavilion that may be installed with the support of community donations.
Volunteers have completed what has been accomplished so far, roughly 200 hours, but there is more to be done! Additional funding and volunteers are necessary to complete phase two. People may assist by donating time, funds or a gift certificate through Chadwicks Nursery, Gardenwerks or Tizer Gardens. Direct donations are also welcome and can be mailed to TCFSWG P.O. Box 934, Helena MT 59624.
