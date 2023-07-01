On a parcel off Highway 69, just outside of Boulder, construction has started on what will become a 10,500-foot Family Dollar Tree store, promising a wide range of discounted merchandise.
Is that a good thing?
So-called dollar stores are booming across the nation: The top three brands, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar, together accounted for 1,623, or nearly a third, of the major retail openings in the U.S. announced last year, according to Coresight Research, a data and consulting firm. Dollar Tree says it operates over 8,000 stores under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Family Dollar Tree brands in the U.S. and Canada.
That growth has, in some places, produced friction. Critics of dollar stores say that they target already vulnerable lower-income communities, undercutting local retailers with cheap but poor-quality goods and providing low-wage jobs with few benefits.
“In small towns and urban neighborhoods alike, dollar stores drive grocery stores and other retailers out of business, leave more people without access to fresh food, extract wealth from local economies, sow crime and violence, and further erode the prospects of the communities they target,” concluded a study published in March by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a research and advocacy organization.
But the actual experience of dollar stores in rural Montana communities similar to Boulder suggests that their impact is more nuanced.
In Whitehall, a Family Dollar store stands on West Legion Avenue, the town’ main thoroughfare, just three blocks from Jefferson Fresh Foods, a traditional grocery.
The Family Dollar carries a broad variety of products: clothing, kitchen and household goods, personal care items, toys, food, candy, and drinks. Some are from familiar brands — Tide, Heinz, Klondike, Raisin Bran — others not. Relatively few items actually cost $1.
Chad Collins, who owns Jefferson Fresh Foods, says that the early competition after Family Dollar’s opening, about eight years ago, was challenging: He reduced prices on some products, and still saw some customers shop at his new rival.
But since then, he said, his business has returned to previous levels. His take: He knows his customers better. And Family Dollar’s offerings change continually, based on what its national merchandisers can buy at the lowest prices; customers, he said, can’t count on finding the same products from visit to visit, and some of what they find is nearing expiry dates.
What’s more, Family Dollar doesn’t sell fresh produce and meats or local wares. “Anyone can sell a can of beans,” Collins said. “I’m a grocer.”
In Three Forks, Rick Lamb said he has had a similar experience with the Family Dollar store that arrived seven years ago on Frontage Road, directly across from his Three Forks Market and RV Park.
“It’ll affect you right off the bat,” Lamb said. “Your general merchandise will get hit. But then, people get a taste of the [Family Dollar] quality, a lot of it stale and outdated. And then, a year down the road, people come back.”
It’s no coincidence that Family Dollar operates stores in Three Forks and Whitehall, as well as in Townsend, Helena, and Butte – effectively ringing Boulder. Alexis Riggs, the development coordinator for Leading Tree Development LLC, the Utah-based company that will build the Boulder store, says that Family Dollar sites its outlets based on a community’s demographics and traffic patterns — “they typically like to be on a main highway,” she said — as well as proximity to other Family Dollar stores and distribution centers. That geographical concentration, Riggs said, can provide logistical efficiencies.
Leading Tech says that dollar stores can fill important gaps for rural communities. “As a developer for Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, I have had the opportunity to bring many new stores to rural towns,” wrote President Ryan Forsyth in the company’s application for annexation by the city. Leading Tech says it has built about 300 Family Dollar stores, mostly in the western U.S. “It has been a pleasure bringing much needed products to these communities that oftentimes need to drive for miles for such items.
“We feel that greater accessibility to necessary items without driving to Helena or Butte is…valuable and feel our development will do just that.”
Collins and Lamb observed that, in Whitehall and Three Forks, Family Dollar stores may have done exactly that — keeping in town shoppers who otherwise might have traveled to dollar stores or Wal-Marts in Butte, Helena, or Bozeman. Ultimately, if unintentionally, they said, that changed shopping pattern may have brought more business to other local retailers.
As for labor, Leading Tech has said that the Boulder Family Dollar Tree store will employ “up to 10 people in the area.”
In practice, however, many Family Dollar jobs tend to be part-time. Data from Indeed.com, an employment site, indicates that the average pay for retail sales associates at Family Dollar stores in Montana is $15.88 per hour. A Family Dollar store manager in Montana earns an average salary of $40,491, according to the site.
Individual reviews from Indeed.com users who identify as current or past Dollar Tree employees have been mixed. Some describe a fun environment with challenging work, and say they value the flexible schedules. Others complain about low wages, lack of benefits, and poor work-life balance. “They have continuously cut our hours to the point where it is hard to pay bills,” wrote one person.
At the Whitehall Family Dollar, two employees who said they had worked at the store for several years indicated that their jobs were just fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.