In the past several decades, the concerns for the mental wellbeing of youth have persisted, and recent data shows that youth mental health remains a struggle that needs to be addressed.
In 2019, the number of youth affected by depression in Jefferson County, according to the Health Department, was 41.5%. According to the Jefferson County Health Improvement Plan, the goal for the following years has been to decrease this percentage to 36%. However, the coronavirus – the disease caused by the COVID-19 virus – not only caused a surge in many of these mental health issues but made decreasing them all the more difficult. Educators and school administrators in particular have had a hard time dealing with more mental health concerns.
At Jefferson High School, caring for the mental health of students has required more resources for some time. According to Jefferson High Counselor Joe Michaud, in many rural schools such as Boulder, there are not enough resources for the problems being seen. “It’s especially hard because there isn’t lots of dedicated training,” he told The Monitor. “For me, my main area is the academic side, getting kids where they want to be academically. I have some training for mental health, but it isn’t as broad as it could be.”
Even with Jefferson being a small school, Michaud said that a large majority of the student body faces mental health struggles every day. “Whether it is anxiety, depression or anything that is hindering the student's functioning and [ability] getting through the day,” he said. Facing such a broad scope of issues makes finding solutions even more difficult.
In hopes of improving student mental health, the school has used options such as private providers, who contract with the school for counseling to help bridge the difficulties of seeing a provider outside of school hours. Michaud said these providers have benefitted the students, but not every student can get into these programs. “The small amount of training and resources the school has can only go so far,” he said, adding that many schools are in what he considers a crisis because they are not well-equipped to handle the mental health problems students are facing.
Despite a lack of resources, Michaud said he is encouraged by what he sees in the Jefferson school district, especially from the faculty. The teachers, he said, are “really in-tune with a lot of what the students are facing and are doing their best to help the students.” Nevertheless, Michaud added, without more resources in the school, such support is essentially a “band-aid on a bullet-hole.”
Michaud hopes to see teletherapy, a form of mental health therapy which uses digital video conferencing, become an active and consistent part of a student’s school day. For now, it is still a matter of finding feasible resources. ”The whole administration is aware [of the situation] and is keeping options open,” Michaud said. “I feel and hope that more help is coming. Much of society is starting to treat mental health in the way they would treat a broken arm, and I hope that this will affect what resources are available.” Michaud emphasized that in the past, mental health has often not received the attention it should because it is not always as evident as a physical injury.
To help combat the issues that students and schools are facing, the Born this Way Foundation has worked to encourage kindness in kids and provide resources for the struggles that youth are facing through partnerships with other organizations and schools.The foundation was started in 2012 by Lady Gaga as part of a mission to make the world a kinder and braver place. Over the past 10 years the foundation has partnered with other organizations to help accomplish this goal. One such partnership is with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, which helped bring teen mental health training to schools. In 2019, Jefferson High was selected as 1 of 8 schools in the pilot program. Since the program launched, it has expanded, operating in more than 600 schools, training more than 42,000 students.
Since 2019, Sarah Layng, the school’s librarian, athletic director and girl’s basketball and track and field coach, has facilitated the program. Layng, who has been certified in the Mental Health First Aid training, currently completes the training with groups of students throughout the school year. The school has been able to incorporate the training into health classes, helping to normalize the training as part of the school's curriculum.
Kelsey Voeller, a Jefferson High English teacher, said that "the teen mental health training has been good for the school. Being in a small rural area, there tends to be a high amount of stigma and I have seen the training help break that down." Voeller continued to explain that the way Layng has worked it into the school has been beneficial in teaching students positive and useful skills.
Voeller said supporting the students' mental health is a priority of hers. “You can't teach the student well if they are struggling with serious mental issues. What a student is dealing with mentally can affect everything they do," she said, adding that when a student is in a good place mentally she sees improved academic performance.
The school is continuing with the teen Mental Health Training. In addition, Jefferson High is looking into other options to provide training and resources for staff. Most recently the school board approved a contract with Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch for Comprehensive School and Community Treatment, a mental health center service provided by a public school district, to help cope with the challenges in the school.
As the school year begins, Michaud is focusing on starting the new year strong and informing new and existing students about help available to them. In addition, Michaud said the school is consistently looking into possible options to provide as much help to the students as possible. Voeller added she is glad that the school will continue to provide training for the students to be able to help themselves and others.
Those interested in learning more can visit the Born this Way Foundation's website at https://bornthisway.foundation. Those who may be struggling or who are in need of services can call 988, the new suicide and crisis lifeline.
