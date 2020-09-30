Gary Craft shows off the plaque he was presented recently for his 35 years of service with the Boulder Kiwanis Club. The buffet breakfast at the Elkhorn Bistro was accompanied by regional Kiwanis leadership. “I have always wanted, and have served, in the community since Boy Scouts … and it has carried on from there,” said Craft upon receiving the honor. In addition to his years in Kiwanis, Craft also served eight years as the mayor of Boulder. The Boulder Kiwanis puts on a variety of activities and fundraisers each year, to include the annual Easter egg hunt, fireworks display and sale on July 4, selling concessions at the annual Boulder Area Chamber of Commerce car show and music festival; hosting the annual Christmas dinner and Toys for Tots; as well as providing scholarships to high school students. The Boulder Kiwanis is also working on providing playground equipment for several parks in Boulder.
