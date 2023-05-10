Education is constantly changing.
Teachers retire, course materials update and methods for solving math problems vary with each new batch of students. Despite all these moving pieces, Betty Ferriter has remained a constant for Montana City School, serving on the Board of Trustees for the last 23 years – and she’s committed to another three, reelected to her position by acclimation on May 2.
The reason for her continued service, Ferriter – or “Miss Betty” as her students call her – said, is the relationships she’s forged with students and their families teaching preschool in the original Montana City School building.
“My relationship and desire to see these children continue to succeed is my main source of motivation to continue to serve,” she explained, adding that over time she’s connected with many of the teachers at Montana City School. “I recognize the value of these teachers, which has also motivated me to support them in my role as a board member.”
During her tenure, Ferriter witnessed a variety of district achievements. Namely the school’s building expansions, playground improvements and playing field construction.
But the achievement she’s most proud of is the valuable education Montana City School students received – which she said is evident in test scores and student success following graduation.
“I hope my input, experience and efforts have played a role in these accomplishments,” Ferriter said.
Success starts early for Ferriter, who teaches her preschoolers their letters and numbers early on.
“They’re sponges!” she said, explaining that they absorb information early on.
Despite the school’s success, the district still faces its fair share of challenges, Ferriter pointed out. These challenges include growth, infrastructure and staff retention.
“Our school has outstanding staff and administrators, efforts to retain these professionals are critical,” she said. “As one can imagine, these challenges are tied to stable and on-going funding.”
Overcoming these challenges, Ferriter said, will be a focus during her upcoming years on the Montana City School Board.
Education has always played a role in Ferriter’s life, who received a degree in elementary and special education. Following the birth of her first child, she changed direction – but only slightly.
“I moved away from classroom teaching and opened an in-house day care center,” she said, adding that that day care eventually grew into providing preschool and after school programming to children. “These experiences have given me a front row seat in a variety of aspects related to children’s education.”
It was these same experiences that inspired her to provide perspective and input on the Montana City School Board.
Despite the school’s successes over the last two decades, Ferriter said she still believes improvement – especially when it concerns the safety of staff and students and mental health needs – should continue to be an on-going goal.
In her next term, Ferriter also plans to extend the lines of communication not only to Montana City School students and families, but to the rest of the North Jefferson County community.
“I am very proud of the Montana City School,” Miss Betty said. “I am confident that our students will continue to succeed and feel safe and included at Montana City School.”
And she’s sticking around to oversee it.
