The 21st Century Community Learning Center, which offers out-of-school-time programming at Boulder Elementary School, Basin Elementary School and Jefferson High (as featured on page one) has been a blessing for Judy and Richard Workman, a retired couple new to Boulder from Arizona.
Judy has found a niche teaching rhythmic/dance, basic tumbling, family fun time, low-impact adult exercise and toddler time. All of these extra curricular activities are five-week sessions that take place Saturdays at the Boulder Elementary School Gym.
“We’re bringing a lot of change,” said Richard, who runs the esports program at Jefferson High School. Esports, which is short for electronic sports, is a competitive video game club. Richard said the program – in its first year competing against other schools – averages about 14 students each day for practice and continues to gain more interest.
Esports is also a new activity for Richard, although he’s not new to video games. For years, Richard has been passionate about World of Warcraft, a multiplayer game similar in concept to the ones he’s coaching.
Richard said he is excited to offer this program, as it provides opportunities for students who have interests outside of the more mainstream athletic programs. It’s also a way of teaching leadership skills and discipline to youth who may otherwise not receive such lessons.
“It’s just a matter of getting these kids to believe in themselves,” he said.
Judy and Richard have always been involved with teaching and empowering youth. In fact, they raised 15 children (Richard likes to say Judy raised 16 children, inlcuding him) so an empty nest has had its struggles. Nevertheless, through the 21st Century Program the couple has found a way to work creatively with children, getting back to their roots.
21st Century Grant Director Rochelle Hesford said she’s been happy to have the Workmans on board, especially considering their previous experience working with children. Judy, for example, ran a Special Olympic program for the state of Oregon in the 1980s.
“At the time there was no Special Olympics rhythmic program, which involves ribbons, hoops and balls,” she said, “so I started the program at the gym I owned. I got the rhythmic program growing there and I was chosen to coach the team for the International Special Olympic Games in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where we introduced rhythmics to 30,000 people at the Louisiana State University Stadium.”
Judy’s enthusiasm for rhythmics hasn’t waned, she said. At 70, she remains very busy with all the programs she has implemented, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. She said she’s having a lot of fun working with the children, and she’s glad to see the fun continue to spread. Rhythmic dance classes started on Wednesdays and got so full she had to move them to Fridays, as well. In addition, she has the Saturday courses, which she said she couldn’t offer without access to the gym, as she’s outgrown the Boulder Elementary Library.
“These kids need to be able to throw their hoops and chase them and run around,” she said. “It’s non-stop. They’re running and stretching the whole time.”
This is an exciting endeavor, Judy said, and one that’s just getting started. She has high hopes for the future, as she sees much potential for alternative programs in Jefferson County.
“I’m hoping we can get enough interest stirred up in this that we can maybe get a community center,” Judy said. “We need some place where these kids can go and just have classes.”
