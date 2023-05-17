RochelleHesford.jpg

When once in peril, the 21st Century Community Learning Center is now fully funded for its highly coveted summer session. Grant Director Rochelle Hesford, a 21st Century affiliate for the past 20 years,  made her rounds to raise funds and save the program, making it possible to cover the costs for staff and transportation. 

