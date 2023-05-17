When once in peril, the 21st Century Community Learning Center is now fully funded for its highly coveted summer session. Grant Director Rochelle Hesford, a 21st Century affiliate for the past 20 years, made her rounds to raise funds and save the program, making it possible to cover the costs for staff and transportation.
On Tuesday, May 2, Hesford stopped by the Jefferson County Commissioners’ meeting, where commissioners agreed to give the program an additional $15,000.
“It’s a good program, for sure,” Commission Chair Cory Kirsch said. “I know a lot of kids use it.”
At the time of the May 2 meeting, Hesford had received $7,500 from the Headwaters Foundation and $5,000 from former Montana State Auditor John Morrison, who was instrumental in creating the Healthy Montana Kids Act. With these donations and others (including $3,806 from the Martinson’s chocolate fundraiser and $500 from See N Save), Hesford said she had enough money to pay for five teachers, two aides and a janitor, a budget she considers “bare bones.” Her goal, she said, would be to have another $8,000. This would be covered if she received a $10,000 Town Pump grant, but she hadn’t heard back about whether or not the program would get it, nor had she heard back from NorthWestern Energy about a potential $1,500 grant.
Featuring a mix of academics and enrichment activities that includes river days, cultural activities, biking and gardening, the six-week, 20-hour-per-week summer program has been growing in popularity. In 2022, the program hosted just over 100 students, and, this upcoming session, Hesford said she expects closer to 120 students. The activities begin on June 12.
Hesford said she could run the program with the “bare bones” funding, but she’d prefer to have a little help. The additional $8,000 she hoped for would go toward bussing costs to give rides to students who live in the Boulder Valley and Basin area.
“Man…buses are expensive,” Hesford said, referring to the $17,170 budget line for bussing costs.
“Transportation is always expensive,” added Kirsch.
Hesford said she was very pleased with the commissioners’ request.
“You guys are amazing, thank you,” said Hesford.
Through hands-on, experiential programming, it is the 21st Century Community Learning Center’s mission to “improve academic achievement, strengthen social skills and instill healthy behaviors in each of its students.” The program aspires to “inspire youth to be connected to their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.