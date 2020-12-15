The $12 fee charged to lots in Basin without a curb stop was overturned Dec. 8 by the Basin Water and Sewer District Board.
That portion of the rate structure, which was approved in April and went into effect in June, had stirred up a good deal of controversy in the community.
Lots with curb stops, unless unused for a year or more, will continue to be charged $12 a month.
When the fee adjustment goes into effect has not yet been determined and remains subject to change, according to Board Chairperson MJ Williams.
Curb stops are where water to the individual property can be turned on and off.
The Board also agreed to explore hiring a firm to conduct a full-scale preliminary engineering report, or PER.
During the Dec. 8 meeting, the Board discussed different ways to pay for the PER, which could cost about $30,000. Options include using state revolving fund monies through the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation or a grant, however, a method was not solidified that evening.
Lynora Rogstad with Midwest Assistance Program told the Board that PER’s are a necessary component for applying for grants and loans in the future.
A PER is a detailed analysis of the entire system. The Board had already had a technical memorandum completed in 2018, but it focused on specific issues and not the totality of the system’s infrastructure.
Midwest Assistance Program Inc. assists rural drinking water, wastewater and solid waste utilities in finding solutions to their infrastructure needs. MAP is contracted by the state of
Montana to provide free assistance to small and rural water systems and Basin has worked with the organization for years.
Meanwhile, the Board has hired Sarina Eckman as clerk but remains in what Williams describes as an “eager search” for a water and sewer operator.
“There doesn’t seem to be a lot of them out there,” said Williams.
Former clerk and operator Nissa Manley resigned in November due to the controversy stemming from the Board’s plan to put the Quartz Ave. pumphouse back online and install water meters — in part to help detect leaks in the system. The plan involved borrowing $392,000, with about half to be forgiven, and the new fee structure was implemented to pay that loan back.
Along with the $12 fee to lots without curb stops, the plan to install water meters caused a good deal of ire among some community members.
Those plans are in a holding pattern as the Board now looks at the PER as a tool to evaluate the entire system.
Manley had been double certified in water and sewer operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.