10000USE.JPG

Jack Johnson, center, stars as Syd in Mike Hesford’s latest production, ‘10,000 hours,’ which takes on the trauma involved in a school shooting. In Missoula Johnson received an award for Outstanding Performer in a Drama. Co-star Madi Hassler received an award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a drama.  (Charlie Denison/The Monitor)

Playwright and director Mike Hesford isn’t afraid to address what’s really on our minds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.