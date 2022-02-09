Two one-time $1,000 scholarships are being offered by the Lewis & Clark Republican Women, and female Jefferson County students are eligible to apply.
According to a Feb. 2 announcement from the group, the 10th annual Cyndi Forbes Memorial Scholarship is open to "two female high school senior, high school graduate or equivalent who is a resident of Lewis & Clark, Broadwater or Jefferson counties," and who is entering, enrolled in or returning to higher education in Montana.
Information and applications have been distributed to community colleges, public schools, Christian schools and home school students in the three counties, the announcement stated. The deadline for applications is April 1.
For more information, contact Patty Donoho at (406) 202-6970.
