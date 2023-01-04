On Wednesday, Dec. 21, new officers were scheduled to be sworn in, but with frigid temperatures and dicy roads, the judge who was assigned with the task couldn’t make it.
This was disappointing, especially for Jefferson County Sheriff-elect Tom Grimsrud, who had family in town for the event, as well as deputies who were joining him for the occasion.
If there was a way to still get sworn in that day, Grimsrud wanted to do it, so when he heard an elected official can swear in another elected official, he reached out to Jefferson County District Court Clerk Dori Woods, who he’s known for 23 years, and asked if she’d do the honors. She was happy to, and the swearing in commenced on a subzero December day.
“This is a good example of how we always have to adapt in this line of work,” Grimsrud said, “and I’m grateful it worked out the way it did. I’ve known Dori for a long time through the sheriff’s office, so it was fitting for her to be the one to swear me in.”
The swearing in was emotional, Grimsrud said. As he looked around the courthouse he saw Sheriff Craig Doolitte and Undersheriff Mike Johnson. Doolittle was elected Sheriff in 2002, but had worked for the county since 1992. Johnson became undersheriff in January 2011, but started working for the county in August 2009. Grimsrud also saw many of his fellow deputies in attendance.
“Looking over at Doolittle and Johnson was intense,” Grimsrud said. “They were the people I always went to when looking for direction, and to see the deputies and know it’s now my role to do the same for them was a powerful feeling.”
Grimsrud said he looks forward to working with each and every deputy and wants to get to know them, as well as their families.
“In our occupation, there is always that possibility of someone getting hurt, or even killed, on the job,” Grimsrud said. “The job of sheriff affects a lot of peoples’ lives and home lives. It’s a tough way of saying it, but it’s the truth, and that’s why I want to get to know the families of my deputies.”
Grimsrud’s first official day is Jan. 3, but the swearing in is official as of Jan. 1, and he expects to get calls right away.
“I told my wife, ‘strap in,’” he said.
Dan Hagerty excited to be part of the action
On Friday, Dec. 23, other elected officials (many of whom ran unopposed) were sworn in at the Jefferson County Courthouse. Dan Hagerty – the newest Jefferson County Commissioner – was among them.
A retired Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy, Hagerty said the swear-in ceremony was a familiar formality, one that filled him with pride and purpose.
“It feels good to be back in the loop,” he said. “There may not be a badge and a gun involved with this swear-in, but it’s very similar in many respects. It’s all about a willingness to serve the people, and it feels good to be a part of it again.”
To prepare for his new role as commissioner, Hagerty said he’s been going to commission meetings and has been in touch with many county department heads, including the solid waste and road departments. He will also continue serving on the Jefferson County Weed District Board and the DUI Task Force. He’ll also continue attending Parks and Recreation meetings, except instead of volunteering he’ll now serve as a liaison between the respective committees and the county.
As busy as he’s been, Hagerty added, it’s hard to believe he’s now a county commissioner.
“It still hasn’t sunk in,” he said. “I still feel like I’m in campaign mode.”
Wanting to be accessible to the people he serves – which is primarily the greater Whitehall area – Hagerty is currently in the process of securing an office in Whitehall. He will travel to Boulder for Tuesday commissioner meetings and other business, but will primarily operate from the southern part of the county.
During his campaign Hagerty often spoke of the importance of transparency in communications. He remains adamant that the people of Jefferson County know what’s going on, and that local governments do everything they can to get the word out. This is a talking point he plans to put into action by working with fellow commissioners and secretary Helen Auch to record the meetings, making them available for community members who are unable to attend.
Another campaign promise of Hagerty’s was to get to know each and every department, and he’s already working on this goal by setting up “field trips.”
“I want to get an understanding of each department,” he said. “How can you fix something if you don’t know how it works?”
It’s an honor to serve the people of Jefferson County, Hagerty said, and an honor to follow Leonard Wortman, who is retiring after a total of 19 years as commissioner.
“I didn’t work with [Wortman] a lot, but there were times I needed him as a deputy – particularly when we dealt with flooding here in Whitehall in 2011 – and he delivered,” Hagerty said. “He got us the resources we needed and worked with us as a team. He didn’t have that ‘know-it-all’ attitude. I enjoyed working with him and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Unopposed officers also sworn in included Jefferson County Treasurer Terri Kunz, Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools Sarah Eyer, Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Steve Andersen, Jefferson County Attorney Steve Haddon and Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Ginger Kunz.
