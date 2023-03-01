Boulder residents may face limitations for how many animals they can raise within city limits if proposed changes to local animal ordinances pass their second reading at the Boulder City Council meeting on March 20.
Updates to the city’s animal ordinance – which hasn’t been updated since 2008 – include limiting residents to a maximum of six chickens, requiring specific standards of housing chickens, determining what a nuisance animal is and evaluating horses within city limits.
According to City Council member Bear Taylor, the purpose of making changes to the ordinance is strictly preventative.
“At this time Boulder has no restrictions for chickens in town,” he said during the City Council’s Feb. 21 meeting. “If a guy wanted to open up a chicken farm in town we couldn’t stop him.”
Taylor recommended residents within the city be limited to six chickens, which he said hasn’t been met with objections. All in all, Taylor said it isn’t his intention to discourage residents from raising chickens, he just thinks it’s important to have a cap on it in order to prevent a situation that may make neighbors uncomfortable.
“I’ve had enough people asking about it to where there’s reason for concern,” he said.
To prevent any “uncomfortable situations” the city council is proposing a limit of six chickens per household, as well as requiring owners to clean the area where the chickens reside. If owners don’t maintain a clean area, their chickens would be considered a nuisance, according to the proposed ordinance.
Taylor added that chickens at large will also be considered nuisance animals.
When it comes to creating a nuisance, Taylor said there’s a lot of gray area the council is trying to rectify. “There aren’t major changes, really,” he told The Monitor following the meeting. “We’re just making sure there are a lot more precise, black-and-white definitions as to what responsible behaviors are. We’re not trying to force anybody to live a certain way. Want people to be responsible for themselves.”
The ordinance, according to Taylor, requires owners to contain the amount of feces on the property and maintain a clean and healthy environment for their animals.
At this time the city has not decided on how to grandfather in those who are in town and already have six chickens, such as longtime Boulder residents Connie and Dean Grenz, who currently have 20 chickens.
Connie said she was unaware the city was reviewing the animal ordinance. She said she understands why the city would want to be proactive regarding chickens in town, as she said raising chickens is growing in popularity.
Nevertheless, Connie would like to talk with the Council about having 20 chickens and see if an agreement can be reached.
“I would hope if they had a concern they’d bring it to us first,” Connie said.
As chicken owners, Connie and Dean say they try to be as respectful as possible to their neighbors by being transparent with them about their chickens. Some of these neighbors even benefit by purchasing eggs from the Grenzes.
Fresh eggs are a big part of the appeal for having chickens, Connie said, and having them in town has been a blessing.
Although their house lies in the heart of Boulder – just two blocks from Main Street – Connie said her and Dean enjoy feeling like they live out in the country. Through the years they’ve also enjoyed caring for the chickens every morning, afternoon and night. They even sing to them from time to time.
Fellow Boulder chicken owner Siera Canzona similarly has had no issues raising chickens in town and is grateful to have the opportunity, she said. She’s had chickens before. Six years ago she helped her parents set up a coop. Now married and living in town with her husband, Joe, and infant son Asher she’s found raising chickens to be a fun way to teach her son some responsibility. It also gives him an idea of a rural lifestyle, she said, while still having the conveniences of living in town.
Siera said, considering the price of eggs – and how much Joe uses eggs to cook – she really appreciates the economical aspect of raising chickens.
The start-up costs for setting up chickens is not cheap, Siera said, but once you get started, it’s very cost-effective. However, with six chickens, Siera said she and Joe still have to supplement eggs occasionally. This being the case, Siera said the city capping chickens at six can limit the ability for residents to provide for themselves.
“I get the concern, but at the same time you can’t hinder families,” she said. “This is a free market.”
During its Feb. 21 meeting, the City Council also discussed the future of livestock in town. As the current ordinance reads, livestock are not allowed in city limits. Taylor said the proposed ordinance provides some exceptions for horses.
“This is a small town with a lot of history,” Taylor said. “None of us sitting here are trying to force anybody to change.”
In addition to chickens, Taylor said he’s received many calls about miniature pigs, and he wants those who have reached out to him to know exceptions can be made to the current verbiage to allow swine that are pets and are kept inside. There is, however, a size restriction of 30 pounds.
“Based on research and personal history with friends who have miniature pigs, they are kept and maintained a lot like dogs,” Taylor said after the meeting, “so keeping a miniature pig would fall under the same statutes that apply to domestic animals.”
A second reading of the revised policy will occur at the next City Council meeting on Monday, March 20 in conjunction with a final public hearing on the changes.
