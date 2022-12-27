Jeremy and I were descendants of ranching pioneers — Irish, Scots, English, and Italians who built sunrise to sunset, in blizzards and snow, a home in the lower Boulder Valley for themselves and generations to follow.
We came together in Portland, Oregon, grandson and grandmother but birds of a feather. Night owls, Jeremy and I would drive up a hill to a favorite coffee shop, an all-night one. In those midnight hours, we talked over obstacles, proclaimed our free, unordinary lives, and broke into song and kind of quiet laughter in the joy of it. In our more serious moments, we built an unbreakable tether.
Jeremy was friends with five musical buddies; they began practicing weekends and evenings, eventually garnering small gigs. Jeremy asked for Zildjian cymbals one birthday, adding depth to already an agile drummer. He easily became the rhythm master.
I sat in a few times on those practices and yes, Jeremy’s mastery of snare drums had intensity, brilliance too, an evocative drumbeat calling forth ancient ancestors to that time to a new musicality. My musical ear had been tuned by Crooners: Bing, Frank, Dean and Perry. Sammy, too. But, wow! Could they have predicted what I experienced: my grandson drumming up those beautiful, star-struck beginnings?
I asked Jeremy much later, he on a hospital bed, if he continued hearing music. He answered: “Yes Gram. I always have music in my heart and in my head.” Nothing more to say, I thought. Oh, well. Life has its own way.
The band turned one way, and Jeremy’s inner self turned him around the corner. So he pulled up a Pony Express and snatched up the band leader’s cousin. They rode away to a corner of Portland, found romance, and began living it.
Jeremy found himself homebound, for the first time in years, and still his soul fit to shoes on his feet that had often found solace in Earth’s water — a mother to him, his fly fishing pole in hand. A tackle box nearby, its contents worms he dug up, lures sought out at some fishing store, trout flies he tied with his hands, colorful in aquas, oranges, green. Except the worms amazingly stayed brown in dirt in a can.
I drove the Explorer to rivers, streams in Oregon, mountains of Montana, the Gallatin River and a small stream in Halite Canyon, east of Bozeman, when again I lived there. In each case, by every water’s edge, Jeremy stepped into the water, careful that he not cast a shadow scaring the fish.
I sat on a rock or on a bit of weed or grass watching his cast. A flick of his wrist and fish line midway above the water turned upon itself in arcs and lines, dropping to water; as engrossing to me as a drumbeat years ago.
One more glorious moment: Sarah birthed their baby boy, by the name of Oliver Scott. Jeremy stood bedside, rocked back and forth holding for the first time his minutes-old son. Cradled in his Dad’s arms, they looked at one another as men to boys do, in wonder of it all.
Puzzlement, too. How am I going to get this done? I do not know how, son. I know, returned baby Oliver; I do not know how, either. I have never had a Dad before. Then mutely Ollie said: Best thing is, we’ll do it together, my mother, our families, and us: that is how it came to be.
And I, so very proud of it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.