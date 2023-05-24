From left to right: Peyton Coates, Nancy Scusa, Emma Popp, Cheryl Vukasin and Colin Field pose with the community’s top three selections for the museum’s annual poster contest outside of Jefferson High School on May 22. Field and his poster detailing the history of the Boulder Hot Springs received first place and a $100 prize. Popp’s ice skating poster took second place for a $75 award, and Peyton Coates poster on the history of football in Jefferson County received a $50 award for third place.
Vukasin and Scusa, co-directors at the Jefferson County Museum, were excited to present the awards to the students during school on May 22. They also presented the rest of the class with celebratory cupcakes. The winning posters – selected by community member votes – are now on display on the second floor of the Jefferson County Courthouse. (Eliza McLaughlin/The Monitor)
