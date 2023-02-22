Montana winters can be brutally cold, so much so that many hunker down by their fireplaces and dream of warmer, happier days. Some even flee the state like snowbirds, migrating to a warmer climate.
For those remaining few, winter weather and its slew of activities brings excitement and joy. Unsure what winter activities are available in Jefferson County? Hunker down and flee no longer. The Monitor spoke with locals to find all the ways you can enjoy the rest of this winter season.
Sports
Sports aren’t an activity solely set-aside for the summer months, or resrved for high school students. There are a variety of opportunities for Jefferson County adults to be competitive throughout the winter.
On Monday nights at 7:30 p.m., athletes gather at Montana City School for a semi-competitive pick-up volleyball games. No equipment necessary.
For those more interested in racquet-based sports, the Boulder Pickleball league might be a better option.
The league, open to those 16 years and older who are not enrolled in high school as part of the Jefferson High School adult education program, meets Wednesday nights in the high school’s south gym at 6:30 p.m.
According to avid pickleball player/member of the league Patricia Lewis, all new players “must enjoy exercise and laughs;” however, “some eye/hand coordination is helpful.” As for equipment, Lewis said players should bring a good, supportive pair of court shoes and comfy attire. The league provides paddles and balls.
For more information visit the Boulder Montana Pickleball Facebook page.
As for outdoor sports, traditional winter options such as sledding, skiing, skijoring and so much more could also provide you with wintery fun.
Outdoor adventuring
Surviving the winter doesn’t have to take place indoors. With a warm pair of boots and the right coat, the Jefferson County landscape can become your winter wonderland. Several ideas include snowshoeing (which editor Charlie Denison highly recommends), cross country skiing, hiking, snowwheeling/mobiling and ice fishing are just a handful of the outdoor.
Snowwheeling, or driving a 4x4 vehicle through deep snow on trails, is a popular activity in Jefferson County.
According to Bear Taylor, local snowwheeler, beginners should start by exploring popular dirt roads or seek out a local Jeep club before setting out on more advanced trails.
Taylor also cautioned beginners to never snowwheel alone. To participate in this activity, residents will need quite a bit of equipment: a 4x4 vehicle, a shovel, rope, warm clothes, good music and a sense of adventure.
This activity can even carry into the spring and summer months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.