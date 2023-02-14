Skijoring the Big Rock drew a large crowd at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Sat., Feb. 11 . More than 105 teams competed in the event, some coming all the way from Idaho, Colorado and Canada, as well as all over Montana. Boulder Valley Skijoring Association President Melissa Ostrander said she appreciates all the hard work by the volunteers, including the City of Boulder and Jefferson County for hauling snow. (Photos courtesy of Neal Beam)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.